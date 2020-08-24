Trump Jr. name-calls Biden, girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle lauds president in fiery RNC speeches

Addressing the 2020 Republican National Convention Monday night, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech shortly after his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, took the stage to laud his father’s leadership.

“If you’re looking for hope, look to the man who did what the failed Obama/Biden administration never could do and built the greatest economy our country has ever seen,” said the president's eldest son.

Claiming that if elected, Biden will undo everything the Trump administration worked to achieve, Trump Jr. called the former vice president the “Loch Ness monster of the swamp.”

“Joe Biden’s entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working man and woman,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. went on to say, “In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America. We agreed on where we wanted to go, we just disagreed on how to get there. This party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded.”

Mocking Biden’s past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, he called the Democrat “Beijing Biden” and poked at his decades in the Senate and previously unsuccessful presidential bids.

But the younger Trump offered full-throated support of his father’s campaign theme, claiming that protests for racial justice are lawless, violent mobs intent on toppling long-honored past leaders.

“It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work and school versus rioting, looting and vandalism," Trump Jr. said.

Ahead of his remarks, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former co-host of “The Five” on FOX News, gave an impassioned speech during the mostly virtual convention.

Both Trump and Guilfoyle praised the president and the economy they said he built, calling it the “greatest the world has ever known,” and they touted the president’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 175,000 people in the country and infected millions.

Like her partner and a parade of other Republicans who spoke Monday night, Guilfoyle portrayed a grim vision of the future for the country should President Donald Trump lose in November.

“This election is a battle for the soul of America,” Guilfoyle said, adding that Democrats want to “destroy this country and everything that we have fought for and hold dear.”

“They want to steal your liberty, your freedom,” she added. “They want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

