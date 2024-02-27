Trump leads Michigan Republican Primary in early results, see vote totals here

Former President Donald Trump has opened with a big lead over competitor Nikki Haley in the Michigan Republican Primary race Tuesday night.

The preliminary results show Trump with 65 percent to Haley's 31 percent with 11 percent of the vote counted.

In third place is uncommitted with 1.9 percent, followed by candidates who all previously have dropped out of the race: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Ryan Binkley and Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has endorsed Haley, while Ramaswamy and Binkley have endorsed Trump.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Trump lobbed insults at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in an interview with Justin Barclay on WFDF 910 AM, as well as taking a shot at UAW leadership, as first reported in the Detroit News.

"Well, you have a terrible governor who sold you out, and you have a terrible head of the United Auto Workers. Just absolutely atrocious," Trump said. "And I'm the one that hasn't. We put America first. They don't put America first."

Trump also called competitor Nikki Haley a joke.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose rallying cry has been "Vote Like Hell" in an effort to fend off the uncommitted movement among some Democrats, responded back in kind on X, formerly Twitter.

"Trump's closing message to voters for today's presidential primary was, "Well, you have a terrible governor."Listen, I can handle a hit. But his attacks on me are an attack on the progress we've made in our state.Michigan, I got your back. And I won't stop fighting like hell for you."