Michigan Presidential Primary: Election results by county

Michigan is holding its primary election Tuesday, a state that both major parties say they must secure in order to win the White House in 2024 .

The votes in Michigan have been close the last two presidential elections, with Donald Trump winning in 2016 by about 11,000 votes and losing it to Joe Biden by nearly 154,000 votes four years later.

But a cloud of apathy has settled over voters, as many are anticipating the likely rematch between Trump and Biden in November.

Even with a slate of candidates that may bore voters, Michigan is known to inject a little mayhem into national politics. Could it do it again?

The state Republican Party has fractured to the point that conservative voters aren't sure who is in charge of the state GOP infrastructure. Twin caucus-style conventions scheduled in early March could end with conservatives awarding two sets of delegates.

Meanwhile, fury over Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict has spurred a breakout campaign that urges Democratic supporters to vote "uncommitted" on their ballot next Tuesday. How many do so could indicate how much anger the president is facing.

Michigan Election Results

Polls for most of Michigan close at 8 p.m. ET. The only exception is the four counties in the state's western portion of the Upper Peninsula, all of which are on central time.

Those polls will close at 9 p.m. ET.

In the display below, you can view county by county breakdown of votes as they come in.

Michigan's early voting

The 2024 presidential primary is the first statewide election for Michigan where early voting is allowed. A total of nine consecutive days of in-person early voting is now a constitutional requirement, following the passage of Prop 2 in 2022.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, more than 50,000 people have cast ballots at early voting sites since Feb. 17, which kicked off the first weekend of early voting.

Along with the early in-person vote totals, there are more than 746,000 absentee ballots that have been returned - which is almost 300,000 more than the number of absentee ballots that were received before the 2020 presidential primary contest.

Voting by absentee has become easier and more accessible in recent years with the pandemic speeding along the transition toward more mail-in ballots.

Even Trump, who previously railed against mail-in ballots, has changed his tune about voting absentee. During a campaign stop in Michigan last weekend, he encouraged supporters to vote early.