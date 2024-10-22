Trump returning to Michigan for rallies in Novi, Traverse City

article

The barnstorming through battleground states continues as the presidential election reaches its final two weeks and candidates aren't slowing down their campaigns.

In Michigan, Donald Trump is returning this upcoming weekend for two more rallies in Novi and Traverse City.

The Republican presidential nominee will hold a rally in the northern Michigan city Friday night, marking his furthest trip north into Michigan since starting the campaign. Then, on Saturday, he'll be at the suburban showplace for a rally at noon.

What is a good indication that Trump has set his sights on Michigan as one of his best opportunities to flip a traditionally blue state red, Michigan has hosted the Republican several times over the past month.

That includes stops last weekend in Auburn Hills and Detroit. Oakland and Wayne County are the two biggest municipalities in Michigan and turnout in both could determine who wins the state's 15 electoral votes.

That's also why Harris was in Royal Oak alongside Liz Cheney this week and in Detroit during the first weekend of early voting.

Both announcements of Trump returning to Michigan included remarks about the economy and electric vehicles, which have become talking points for the GOP at all levels of the ballot.