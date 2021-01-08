Trump says he will not attend Biden’s inauguration

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, making him the first incumbent president to skip his successor's swearing-in since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," the president wrote on Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence, however, is expected to attend the inauguration in Washington, according to the Associated Press, citing one person close to Pence and one familiar with the inauguration planning.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The news comes a day after Trump tweeted a video after making no public appearances since a mob of his supporters violently laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

In the video, Trump verbally acknowledged for the first time that "a new administration will be inaugurated" on Jan. 20 — though he declined to mention Biden by name.

Advertisement

"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power," Trump said.

Trump said "we must get on with the business of America," and said while he greatly contested the results of the 2020 election, he recognized the certification of Biden’s election win.

The outgoing president has skipped the incoming president’s swearing-in only three times in U.S. history.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn-in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, just weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the same area as Congress certified the results.

Organizers said the ceremony will include a "virtual parade across America" consistent with crowd limits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, will join Harris and her husband in participating in a socially-distanced Pass in Review on the Capitol's opposite front side. Those are military traditions where Biden will review the readiness of military troops.

RELATED: Joe Biden's inauguration will include virtual, nationwide parade

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.