Trump talks tariffs, Shawn Fain and Detroit during media session

The Brief President Trump said tariffs will lead to "loading up Michigan" with jobs on Friday. Trump spoke about the UAW and President Shawn Fain who publicly is in support of tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Trump imposed the 25% tariffs Tuesday but spared most goods under the USMCA agreement Thursday, until April 2.



The back-and-forth policy on tariffs from the Trump Administration accelerated throughout the week, finally coming to a rest Thursday with most Canadian and Mexican goods exempted for a month.

On Tuesday, Trump imposed the 25% tariffs on America's two border nations and will be reinstated April 2. Currently spared - most goods covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be exempt from the 25 percent tariff.

Trump said Friday that tariffs will benefit the Big Three.

What they're saying:

"There will always be changes, adjustments," he said. "Because I have respect for our auto companies, I gave them a little bit of a one month reprieve. They are very happy about it they won't have to go across borders.

"You see the zig-zagging. You have a fender made in Canada, something else made in Mexico, we don't want that - we want it made here."

Trump said tariffs will bring more jobs back to the US, but admitted there "may be some disturbance."

Tariffs can hurt foreign countries by increasing the cost of their products with them harder to sell abroad. Critics say foreign companies might have to cut prices to offset the tariffs and try to maintain their market share in the United States.

Trump has said globalists won't like it because it strengthens and creates jobs in America. UAW Shawn Fain appears to be a fan.

"Tariffs are a powerful tool in the toolbox for undoing the injustice of anti-worker trade deals," the union said in a statement to Axios. "We are glad to see an American president take aggressive action on ending the free trade disaster that has dropped like a bomb on the working class."

The UAW president blasted Trump during the campaign while adhering to a default Democrat endorsement setting - in opposition to many within the union. In many instances, Fain called Trump "a scab."

Trump mentioned Fain by name Friday.

"Shaun Fain. I don't know him, (but) I did great with the auto workers, with the teamsters, and I have a lot of respect for those people," he said. "Fain wasn't a supporter (of me). I watched him last night and he said Donald Trump is absolutely right on tariffs. He said what he is doing on tariffs is an incredible thing. And it's about time somebody had the guts to do it because we're going to save auto manufacturing."

Regarding tariffs and the auto industry, Trump also touched on Michigan and Detroit, claiming his decisions will benefit both.

"We're going to load up Michigan. I won the state of Michigan as you know. And part of the reason I won it is I had a lot of auto workers that voted for me - Detroit, etc.," he said. "I think people are going to be very surprised."