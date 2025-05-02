'Tweed' a film made in Michigan gets Hollywood style premiere in Dearborn

The Brief A film made in Michigan had a premiere in Dearborn on Friday night. Actor Alexander Wraith made his major directorial debut while crafting a story that builds on an urban legend. Wraith says there are already plans for additional projects.



A Michigan-based feature film is getting a Hollywood-style premiere in Dearborn on Friday night.

Local perspective:

In a world where camping in Pure Michigan goes deadly wrong, a crowd gathers in Dearborn to see what went right during a special screening of the new Sci-Fi thriller 'Tweed.'

"It’s a myth and a legend out there where alot of people have gone missing," he said. "There are woods and there are tunnels underground in these woods. They report weird sounds and creatures and I grew up around there, so I just took that myth basically and kind of embellished it and added to it. Gave it a little bit of a narrative."

Big picture view:

The "Orange Is the New Black" and "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" star says the production was based in Michigan in just 9 days and mostly with homegrown talent.

"Most of the cast except for Bianca Vam Damme is from LA," he said. "Everyone else is from Detroit. I like to cast from Detroit. Everyone’s got great looks and some good actors here. "

Many of those Detroit actors were on hand for a special presentation of the film at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, an event that received the red carpet treatment with many dressed to impress.

"There was a lot of organizing and the Michigan crew was amazing. The Michigan team is amazing. The producers," he said.

What's next:

Wraith says there are already plans for additional projects.

"They already want to do a spin-off with it - a TV show about it, like a Stranger Things TV show. It’s the age old Sam Raimi - kids go camping and go to a cabin and stuff happens. So it’s how you tell that story," he said.