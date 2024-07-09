article

Just days after opening its newest campground site, availability for the Twelvemile cabin at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is all but booked up.

At $35 a night, Twelvemile cabin has quickly become one of the most sought after spots to enjoy Lake Superior and the northern shore of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The pre-existing structure was converted to a lakefront cabin following high demand to host campers.

The rustic cabin sits along the North Country National Scenic Trail, overlooking Lake Superior. The space holds a maximum of eight people with a set of bunk beds and two full beds.

While there is no running water, electricity, or heat on site, a composting toilet is available, and water can be accessed at Twelvemile Beach Campground.

Pictured Rocks is one of the most popular national parks in Michigan, offering an array of backpacking trails and scenic overlooks.

While this season is fully reserved, availability for the following season through May 15, 2025, will be released November 15, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT.

Visitors can book six months in advance at recreation.gov.