Two arrested in deadly 8 Mile crash at Schoenherr in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One woman is dead, and two men were arrested after a car crash on the border of Detroit and Warren.
Detroit police say just before 6 p.m., two men in a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a woman who was driving a Lexus on 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
The woman had died on the scene.
Police say the two men in the jeep ran away from the crash but were eventually arrested and taken to a hospital.
Eastbound 8 Mile has been shut down. It is unknown when it will reopen.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.