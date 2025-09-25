Expand / Collapse search

Two arrested in deadly 8 Mile crash at Schoenherr in Detroit

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  September 25, 2025 7:04pm EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One woman is dead, and two men were arrested after a car crash on the border of Detroit and Warren.

Detroit police say just before 6 p.m., two men in a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a woman who was driving a Lexus on 8 Mile and Schoenherr. 

The woman had died on the scene. 

Police say the two men in the jeep ran away from the crash but were eventually arrested and taken to a hospital. 

Eastbound 8 Mile has been shut down. It is unknown when it will reopen. 

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

