Two ATMs on Detroit's west side robbed early Wednesday morning

article

Two bank ATMs were hit in early morning thefts on Detroit's west side.

Between 4:30 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Detroit Police say a white Dodge Durango was spotted at two locations where Chase Bank ATMs were.

Images of both show evidence of damage to the console or the surrounding area.

One ATM, located at Greenfield and 7 Mile, has tire tracks leading away from the scene over a grassy knoll near the bank. The other is near Warren and Southfield.

Images from the other robbery show the console ripped apart and wide open.

Advertisement

If you know anything about the thefts, give police a call.