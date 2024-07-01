Two beaches closed in Macomb and Oakland County due to high bacteria levels

Spirits are high heading into the 4th of July weekend and so are bacteria levels on two metro Detroit beaches.

As of the end of June, St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach is closed due to unsafe bacteria levels from an unknown source. The public beach, located off of Lake St. Clair, is expected to be closed for a minimum of four days.

Stanley Beach in Oakland County is also closed. Bacteria from storm water runoff led to a three-day closure that began on Friday, June 28.

The Oakland County Health Division collects water samples weekly to monitor E. coli and other bacteria. The Macomb County Health Department holds biweekly tests for the same purpose. The raised levels of bacteria were discovered during these regular inspections.

The heavy rainfall contributed to contamination advisories for two other Michigan beaches:

St. Mary's River - Sugar Island Township Park

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach

Both beaches will be closed through July 1.

If you believe you got sick after swimming in the water, contact the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800.

Beach closure updates with more information are posted in real-time here.