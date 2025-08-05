Two charged fatal shooting of Hamtramck man

article

Javon Timarious Hawk, 21, of Detroit, and Joseph Lavar Houston, 23, of Sterling Heights, were charged in the July 8 murder of Michael Davis.

Police said that Davis, 23, of Hamtramck was killed at about 3:30 a.m. July 8 when Hawk and Houston shot him multiple times in front of an apartment building in the 4600 block of East Outer Drive.

Davis had multiple gunshot wounds and was already deceased when officers arrived on the scene.

Hawk was arrested on July 30, and Houston on Aug. 4. Both were charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. Houston was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and a second felony firearm charge. Both face up to life in prison if convicted.

Hawk is due back in court Aug. 11 for a probable cause conference and Houston is due back for the same on Aug. 13. Both are set for 8:30 a.m. before magistrates at the 36th District Court.