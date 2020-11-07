Two construction workers killed in I-94 crash in Ypsilanti Township

Michigan State Police confirm two construction workers were struck and killed on I-94 near Huron early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Eastbound I-94 near Harris Rd in Ypsilanti Township. Investigation indicated that the cause of the crash is suspected to be alcohol related.

The driver of the vehicle is a 29-year-old woman from Belleville. She has been arrested and jailed at Washtenaw County Jail for 2 counts OWI.

Police identify the victims as 23-year-old Nicholas Andres Sada from Lansing and Davyon Desmond Aereailes Rose a 23-year-old man also from Lansing.

Both men died at the scene.

Michigan State Police took to twitter to express their condolences.

It was sad to hear about the death of two construction workers in a traffic crash in Ypsilanti Township. Please Give these Workers a Brake! Slow down in our work zones. Here is a quick video reminder to keep our construction workers safe. youtu.be/FmtGl0LBaME

