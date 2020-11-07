Expand / Collapse search

Two construction workers killed in I-94 crash in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich - Michigan State Police confirm two construction workers were struck and killed on I-94 near Huron early Saturday morning. 

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Eastbound I-94 near Harris Rd in Ypsilanti Township. Investigation indicated that the cause of the crash is suspected to be alcohol related. 

The driver of the vehicle is a 29-year-old woman from Belleville. She has been arrested and jailed at Washtenaw County Jail for 2 counts OWI. 

Police identify the victims as 23-year-old Nicholas Andres Sada from Lansing and Davyon Desmond Aereailes Rose a 23-year-old man also from Lansing. 

Both men died at the scene. 

Michigan State Police took to twitter to express their condolences. 

