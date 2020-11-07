Two construction workers killed in I-94 crash in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich - Michigan State Police confirm two construction workers were struck and killed on I-94 near Huron early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Eastbound I-94 near Harris Rd in Ypsilanti Township. Investigation indicated that the cause of the crash is suspected to be alcohol related.
The driver of the vehicle is a 29-year-old woman from Belleville. She has been arrested and jailed at Washtenaw County Jail for 2 counts OWI.
Police identify the victims as 23-year-old Nicholas Andres Sada from Lansing and Davyon Desmond Aereailes Rose a 23-year-old man also from Lansing.
Both men died at the scene.
Michigan State Police took to twitter to express their condolences.
Advertisement
Stay with Fox 2 for updates.