Two convicted in armed robbery of Warren dispensary

Two men were found guilty of felonies after a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Warren last year. One of the defendants was an employee at the business at the time of the assault.

Lavall Perkins, 64 of Detroit, and Michael Graham, 48 of Eastpointe, were both convicted by a jury of assault with intent to murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery after stealing a safe from the Bring Me A Bag dispensary in June 2023.

Perkins and an unidentified suspect caused a disturbance outside the business on June 9 when the unidentified individual shot through the glass door, striking a victim.

The suspect then unlocked the door and shot at the victim again as he was retreating. From there, both he and Perkins entered the business and stole the safe. They proceeded to flee the business in a waiting Chevrolet Tahoe.

Graham, who was driving the SUV, worked at the dispensary at the time of the robbery.

A jury found the two men guilty after an eight-day trial.

"These convictions affirm our community's commitment to holding those who commit violent crimes accountable. The jury's decision reflects the strength of the evidence and the courage of the victims who came forward. We hope this verdict brings some measure of closure to those affected by this senseless act of violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Both will be sentenced on Oct. 16.