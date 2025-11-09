Two dead after car crashes into tree on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police say

article

The Brief Two are dead after a car hit a tree on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores. Witnesses say the driver was speeding and driving recklessly. The freeway was closed for about four hours for the investigation.



Two men were killed Saturday night after their vehicle struck a tree along westbound Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores, according to Michigan State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the single-car crash around 8:30 p.m. near Eight Mile Road.

When officers arrived, they found a passenger vehicle that had left the roadway and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver had been driving "recklessly" before losing control.

The driver, a 40-year-old St. Clair Shores man, and his passenger, a 26-year-old Clinton Township man, were both pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or injuries were reported.

Authorities closed the freeway for about four hours while troopers investigated.

What they're saying:

"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle you are responsible for everyone on the road," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a release. "We continue to see the same risky driving behaviors lead to preventable crashes and deaths on Michigan roads. Please slow down, don’t drive distracted or impaired."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation pending reports from the medical examiner.