Two Dearborn police officers shot, suspect arrested after gunfire exchange

The Brief Two Dearborn police officers were shot and a suspect – also wounded, has been arrested. The police officers were undercover at the time of the shooting, which happened in Dearborn Heights. Police were attempting to pull over a tow truck driver when the driver fled, leading to the shooting.



Two Dearborn police officers were shot and a suspect has been arrested, early Friday morning in the area of Inkster and Van Born.

The backstory:

The officers were treated and released from Corewell Health in Taylor this morning.

The police officers were undercover in Dearborn Heights at the time of the shooting, which happened at 2:30 a.m.

The suspect

Dig deeper:

Sources say the officers were trying to pull over a tow truck when the driver fled. There was a confrontation which then led to a shooting.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the suspect was also shot and was arrested.

The suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Happening Now:

A massive police presence is still at the scene involving a Citgo gas station with at least 30 evidence markers littered across the ground.

According to sources, there are two other scenes related to the incident, but the gas station is the main location.

What they're saying:

One man who lives nearby spoke about the shooting and his concerns for the area.

"I feel bad for the two police officers, we pray for them," said a resident who lives nearby. "You have to watch yourself out here now. It just seems like it is getting louder and louder out there, and summer is almost the end."

What's next:

Dearborn police is expected to hold a press conference later today. Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

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Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.