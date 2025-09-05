Two Detroit heroes honored for helping rescue children from deadly fire

The Brief Two people were honored for their heroic efforts saving a family in a house fire in Detroit. Sadly, the community lost Wendy Doucet, the grandmother who was living inside the home. FOX 2 knows that the three-year-old is still in the hospital, with their condition upgraded from critical to serious. A 14-year-old, is still in rough shape in the burn unit.



Two good Samaritans are being praised for saving two children from a burning home on Detroit's west side. Sadly, one woman was killed in the blaze that broke out on San Juan Drive near Livernois and 8 Mile.

The neighbors on this street came together during the tragic situation.

Big picture view:

The community lost Wendy Doucet, the grandmother who was living inside the home. Initially, five other people had to go to the hospital, including a baby and a toddler.

Angela Boone, who lives on the street, was rushing around calling for help. She pulled one of the babies out of the basement window after it was handed to her. Meanwhile, she flagged down another man, T.J. Davis, who was awarded on Friday. He kicked the door in, which led to a room filled with smoke, and was able to get the three-year-old out of the house.

"I’m just glad to hear the update and everybody is doing better," said Boone. "I feel bad because they lost their mom but again it could’ve been a lot worse. We could be having a whole another kind of conversation. I thank god because he put me there and TJ there and all the rest of the neighbors."

FOX 2 knows that the three-year-old is still in the hospital, with their condition upgraded from critical to serious. Another victim, a 14-year-old, is still in rough shape in the burn unit.

"It feels good to actually save somebody and especially a child. It feels marvelous," said Davis.

Local perspective:

During Friday's ceremony, both heroes reflected on how thankful they are that these two children are starting to improve.

"I’m just blown away just the act of bravery, the act of going in selflessly to save somebody. We should hire them as firefighters. They’re incredible," said VP Christopher Dixon with the Detroit Firemen’s Fund Association.

People have laid out candles and created a small memorial for Wendy, who lost her life here. It's one of those situations where the community acted quickly, and the fire department arrived in just over four minutes.