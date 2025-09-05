Two Detroit police vehicles damaged in separate crashes at same intersection Thursday night
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police were called to the area of 8 Mile and Dequindre late Thursday night for a report of a car that had crashed into a pole.
While investigating, a police scout vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver.
After that second crash, a police supervisor was called to the scene. Shortly after that officer got there, his vehicle was also struck.
In all, five vehicles were damaged in three separate crashes.
All three are under investigation.
Two different Detroit Police Department scout cars were damaged as part of three separate crashes on 8 Mile near Dequindre Thursday night. (Photo by Fox 2 Photographer Scott Federspiel)