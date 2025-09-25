Two Detroit residents accused of taking millions of dollars in fraud scheme

The Brief Two Detroiters are accused of scamming millions through student aid. The DOJ says both worked in separate cases. Both now face federal wire fraud charges.



Two Detroiters were accused of masterminding massive student aid scams totaling millions. The Department of Justice says the scams were run for years.

Big picture view:

The allegations are being called egregious because, as of Thursday, FOX 2 asked the DOJ whether the two suspects were working together, but these are actually two separate cases of fraud.

One is accused of enrolling students at Wayne County Community College over several years.

According to prosecutors, those students were fake.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say Brandon Robinson spent nearly a decade creating "straw students" at more than 100 schools in 24 states, allegedly pulling in over $16 million in federal aid and another $1 million in unemployment benefits.

In a separate case, Michelle Hill allegedly enrolled dozens of fake students, mostly at Wayne County Community College, and even in some cases did their online coursework herself. Investigators say she secured more than $3 million in aid, with about $2.5 million actually paid out.

"It’s already hard to get money out here, when you put all money taken away it’s crazy," said Moore.

Both now face federal wire fraud charges.

These are allegations, and each will have their day in court.