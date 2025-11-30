Two hospitalized after large fire in Chesterfield Township
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI (FOX 2) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire on Hagen Road in Chesterfield Township Saturday night.
The occupants of the house were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Nov. 29.
Several fire departments responded to the fire, which was difficult to fight according to the Chesterfield Township Fire Department.
"Last night’s fire on Hagen in Chesterfield was a challenge to responding departments. Winds of 20-30 mph and propane tanks exploding fed the fire while icy roads complicated the response," they said in a release.
No cause of the fire was available as of Sunday afternoon.
Two people were hospitalized after a fire on Hagen Road in Chesterfield Township Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Township Fire Department)