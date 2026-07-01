Two injured, one dead after three separate trench collapses across Michigan

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The Brief Three trench collapses across Michigan left two injured and one dead. In the span of 24 hours, two worksite trench collapses led to two people being sent to the hospital in Oakland County alone. Officials say MIOSHA was notified and are investigating.



Multiple trench collapses across Southeast Michigan have left two injured and one dead.

Oakland County:

In the span of 24 hours, two worksite trench collapses led to two people being sent to the hospital in Oakland County alone. County officials say on Tuesday, a 35-year-old Ira Township man was saved by first responders after becoming buried during a trench collapse at a construction site in Oxford Township.

The next day, nearby in Orion Township, a 25-year-old Clarkston man was rescued after being injured in a trench collapse at a new subdivision under construction. According to authorities, they were called out to the area just after 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at the southeast corner of Squirrel Road and Silverbell Road where the worker was trapped.

Investigators believe a subcontracted excavation company was working on the installation of a sewer. There, the 25-year-old worker was inside a trench box when the surrounding ground gave way. He was trapped below the waste but was rescued by his co-workers before first responders arrived.

Officials say MIOSHA was notified and are investigating.

Livingston County:

However, a few hours later over in Livingston County, sheriff's deputies were called out to a commercial construction site on Grand River Avenue in Handy Township near Fowlerville.

There, officials say employees on site were placing underground tanks in a trench. That was where a 23-year-old worker was when it collapsed and trapped him.

Livingston County deputies and workers got him out of the trench where the man died from his injuries.

MIOSHA is also investigating.

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