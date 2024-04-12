Two males, including 13-year-old, charged with sexual assault at Ann Arbor golf course

A 19-year-old and a 13-year-old have both been charged in the sexual assault of a woman at a golf course in Ann Arbor last year.

Jarrell Childs was in Washtenaw County court for a video arraignment Friday, accused of assaulting a 39-year-old woman who had parked at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club across from Michigan Stadium during a football game in 2023.

The victim had gone back to her car at half-time of the University of Michigan's game against Purdue to get some things. She was approached by the two suspects and an argument began, which turned into a physical attack and sexual assault.

The 13-year-old suspect was arraigned separately from Childs.

A lieutenant with the Ann Arbor Police Department said in her 24 years of working as an officer, she had never seen a crime like this.

"Both of the males participated in forcibly removing her clothing. At one point, she was strangled, resulting in momentary loss of consciousness," said Lt. Bonnie Theil.

Police say at least one of the suspects took off with the victim's belongings, which led to a break in the case days later when her credit card was used at a party store in Detroit.

"The detective from our special victims unit was able to go get surveillance video of that transaction," said Theil.

Detroit police aided in the investigation, and found more video of the suspects before identifying them.

"I mean it’s pretty scary because, like I’m a student and it’s hard not knowing that you're protected at all times," said Norah Tisko, who is a student at UM. "I’m definitely more vigilant. I never walk alone so that’s has not changed and won’t change but definitely being more hyper vigilant about things where I am."

Childs was given a bond of $75,000 cash/surety, no 10% and remains lodged at Washtenaw County Jail.

The juvenile defendant was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and several other counts.