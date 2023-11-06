Police investigate sex assault at Ann Arbor golf course

A sexual assault at an Ann Arbor golf course over the weekend is under investigation.

Police said the victim was walking to her vehicle at a private golf course in the 400 block of E. Stadium around 10 p.m. Saturday when two males sexually assaulted her.

No description of the suspects was provided.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or via the tip line at 734.794.6939/tips@​a2gov.org.