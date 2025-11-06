Two men shot and killed at Detroit barber shop on Greenfield

The Brief Shooting on Greenfield south of 8 Mile left two people dead on Wednesday. Police say a dead man was found inside just to the right of the door, and further in, they located another male victim.



Detroit police are searching for a suspect after two men were murdered inside a barber shop on the city’s west side.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Greenfield, just south of 8 Mile.

There are still many unanswered questions.

Officials tell FOX 2 there’s at least one suspect, but there’s no information on a vehicle or who police might be looking for.

Police arrived after ShotSpotter picked up the sound of gunfire and found the front window shot out. A dead man was found inside just to the right of the door, and further in, they located another male victim.

This double shooting appears to be targeted and likely was a surprise because police say there was no sign of a struggle.

"Officers did not observe any signs of forced entry. There didn’t appear to be a struggle prior to the shooting," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett. "The workstations inside appear to be intact. So what I’m asking the public is if you saw something, say something. The family of these two victims needs closure. If you saw anything, let us know. We are dependent on the citizens of this city to bring closure to the families of the victims."

You can call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.