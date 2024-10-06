Two motorcyclists injured in Raisinville Township crash

Two people, a 43-year-old man from Carleton and a 34-year-old man from Southgate were injured in an Oct. 5 crash in Raisinville Township when they ‘failed to negotiate’ a curve and crash on their motorcycles.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m.

The two injured were part of a 3-bike convoy when they went down on a curve in the area of Steffas Road and Heiss Roads.

Michigan State Police said that the two cyclists left the roadway before crashing into the ditch. The third motorcycle rider stopped and immediately began rendering aid.

The 43-year-old driver was taken to Corewell Health Trenton in critical condition, the 34-year-old driver was taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Michigan State Police are asking if anyone has additional information concerning the incident to please contact Tpr. Samantha Hill at 734-242-3500.