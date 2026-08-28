Two Pontiac men charged in Shelby Township home invasion case
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Pontiac men were bound over on charges related to a home invasion back in December.
Two men charged for home invasion in Shelby Township
Big picture view:
Macomb County officials say 37-year-old Jesus Garcia, Jr. and 27-year-old Craig Turner were bound over on felony charges related to a home break-in in Shelby Township in 2025. The incident happened on Dec. 10, and the two men are accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a man.
Meanwhile, it is alleged that Garcia and Turner stole TVs, electronics and Pokémon/Yu-Gi-Oh cards.
Home invasion charges
By the numbers:
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Garcia and Turner had a preliminary exam. The two are charged with:
- First degree Home Invasion
- Unlawful Imprisonment
- Robbery – Unarmed
- Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder
- Larceny
Prosecutors say Garcia also has a ‘Habitual Offender, Fourth Offense Notice’ which may result in a life sentence if convicted.
"My priority is protecting victims and holding accountable those who threaten the safety of others. Violence will not be tolerated in our communities, and I will continue to seek justice for victims," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.
What's next:
Garcia and Turner are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 14.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.