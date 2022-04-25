Two struck by gunfire in Inkster Sunday

Two people were injured by gunfire during a shooting incident in Inkster this weekend.

Michigan State Police responding to the scene early evening Sunday had received reports of a double shooting in the 1300 block of Middlebelt.

Special Investigation Section officers that responded said that one female and one male were injured in the shooting.

The woman was grazed in the face and the man was struck in the hip.

Their medical conditions were not known at the time of state police's most recent update.

Two apartments were identified in the incident and police obtained search warrants for each location.

No other details were reported.