Two teens arrested in Monroe Township for alleged break-in, car theft

Two teen boys, one 13-, and one 14-year-old were arrested in Monroe Township Nov. 10 for their alleged connection to a breaking an entering from earlier in the day.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the two boys allegedly broke into a business in the 1000 block of S. Telegraph Road at about 5:19 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation at the business. When they arrived, they found the two boys at the back of the business attempting to leave on dirt bikes that had been taken from inside the business.

The suspects fled on foot and after a brief pursuit deputies lost sight of them.

A K-9 officer was called in, along with a drone operator and one of the suspects was tracked to the area of West 7th Street and Telegraph, where he was arrested.

The second was found a short time later with thermal imaging from the drone. He was in the same general area as the other suspect.

Both boys were lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center pending a hearing.

Upon further investigation it was discovered the suspects had allegedly stolen a vehicle out of Canton which they used to drive to the scene. The vehicle was located and recovered in a nearby parking lot.