Teen killed while walking home from Detroit school; police searching for shooter

Detroit police are now looking for the person responsible after a teen was killed while walking home from his high school on Wednesday.

The victim was about 1 ½ miles from East English Village Preparatory Academy when someone gunned him down near Bedfrod Street and I-94 just before 4 p.m.

Neighbors said there were a group of teens in the area when the shooting happened. They described hearing arguing before the shooting started.

"I was extremely scared," neighbor Shanida Shamily said. "A group of guys looked like they were just talking. The conversation went left, and they were shooting, and I just ran in the house."

Police did not provide a description of the possible shooter, and the victim has not been identified. However, he was described to FOX 2 as a good student who was well liked.

"This young man should not be going to a morgue tonight, and it breaks my heart," community activist and pastor Maurice Hardwick said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.