Paris Olympics: U-M athletes carry U.S. to first medal in men's gymnastics since 2008

University of Michigan athletes Paul Juda and Fred Richard helped lead Team USA to a third place finish in the men's gymnastics team finals.

It's the first time the U.S. has medaled in the event in 16 years.

Japan claimed gold, scoring 259.594 points while China came in a close second with 259.062 points. But, this U.S. bronze medal comes after fifth place finishes in 2012, 2016, and 2020. The last time the U.S. was on the podium was in Beijing.

They earned it with 257.793 points.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Paul Juda of Team United States competes on the pommel horse during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squi

The two men competed in four events each. Juda, a graduate student, scored 14.200 on floor exercise, pommel horse 13.900, vault 14.666 and horizontal bar 13.366. Richard earned 14.466 on floor, 14.033 still rings, 14.833 horizontal bar, and 14.566 parallel bars.

Juda and Richard are set to conclude their Olympic journey on Wednesday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m. in the all around finals. Richard will start on the pommel horse and Juda with still rings.