DPD: 2 victims fatally shot inside vehicles, infant found uninjured inside one of the cars

Two people were found fatally shot inside separate vehicles on the east side of Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

A one-month-old infant was in the backseat of the one of the vehicles, but was not injured said Detroit Police Cmdr. John Svec.

A man and woman were found inside two separate vehicles at the corner of McKinney and Devonshire.

"We got two vehicles parked in a residential area, it appears the suspect walked up and opened fire," Svec said.

The shooting appeared targeted, Svec added, because of where the casings were located and the shots were fired.

Detroit police are working on getting a suspect description based on front porch cameras in the area.

FOX 2 is headed to the scene where Detroit police will give an update on the situation. Details of the case may change while the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.