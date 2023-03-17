Two women shot near 15 Mile and Van Dyke in Sterling Heights, police say

Sterling Heights Police said two women were shot in the parking lot of a business and they said the violence was not random.

According to police, the women were in the parking lot of a closed Ruby Tuesday's in Sterling Heights when they were shot by a man known to them. Police said the man then ran off after the shooting.

The women were hospitalized and are considered stable. The shooter ran from the scene and police said he knew the two women.

During an update, Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said the three all knew each other "socially" but said they're still determining the relationship. Dwojakowski said one woman collapsed on the sidewalk and another ran to the drive thru of a nearby Chipotle restaurant to get help.

Around 5 p.m., police said the suspect was later found dead after taking his own life behind a nearby car dealership.