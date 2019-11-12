U-M Dearborn student-athlete murdered after working shift at Meijer, family wants to know why

Kabria Arnold was not supposed to die so young or so violently.

The 20-year old Detroiter was shot multiple times on the city's west side and her family can't make sense of why she was targeted.

"I don't understand why this is happening. there's got to be a greater message in her death because it just doesn't make any sense," said Diane Arnold, her mother.

"Kabria was just a very loving, beautiful spirit," said Tiffany Arnold-Mitchell, her sister. "She always had a sense of humor, was more so the silly one."

Kabria was the youngest of four softball playing sisters, and was a pitcher on the University of Michigan Dearborn team.

She was a public health major with plans to become a registered nurse - plans cut short Sunday night when she was gunned down after leaving work at the Meijer on Grand River near McNichols.

"She did not come home in the amount of time that it took and it kind of sent up alarms." Mitchell said. "And then we checked, no one heard from her and then they got in the car to go look for her."

It would not take long to find her.

"To the right I saw a bunch of police cars and sirens and it was way too many cars," said Paige Arnold, her sister. "So I said dad let's turn down this street and see what's going on."

Barely a mile from Meijer and five minutes from their home in Rosedale Park, the Arnold family's worst fears were confirmed on Pilgrim and Bentler.

"It was already taped off and everything. we saw the truck on the side and we saw her body on the ground and we knew it was her," Paige said.

The softball standout, Renaissance High School grad and quintessential girl next door, was gunned down on the streets of Detroit.

"If she's listening right now, I want her to know she's very loved," said Qiana Arnold, her sister.

And a family is left mourning and holding onto memories.

"We played ball together and traveled together. when one of us didn't have something, we gave each other our last," said Paige.

Right now police don't have any leads but it's likely someone out there knows who killed Kabria Arnold.

If you have any information, please call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and help get this family some closure and some answers.

If you would like to donate to the family: CLICK HERE