U-M Police Department appoints 1st Black police chief in history

One could argue the career path for Crystal James becoming a trailblazer began with some prophetic words by her grandmother.

"My grandmother would always tell me, 'You know Crystal, you’re special,' and 'One day you’re going to be someone really important.' She would tell me that," James said.

On Friday Chief Crystal James made history being named chief of the University of Michigan Police Department.

James is the first Black person to hold the position on the Ann Arbor campus - and the first female chief on any of the university’s three campuses.

"It is so rewarding I’m so proud and honored to be appointed to this position," she said. "The door is now open, I am the first. But I know it's not just about me. It is about the young women, the little girls, that are coming hopefully behind me. So I know how important it is for me to be able to lead in this space."

Before James arrived at U-M, she started her law enforcement career at Detroit Police Department but her time there was short.

"I was laid off from the Detroit Police Department and I ended up coming here in 1992 so I’ve been here for about 32 years," she said.

During those three decades James has not only been part of the police department on Ann Arbor’s campus but also Dearborn’s campus …. and she has been a pioneer since she arrived.

"So here’s the thing about my career, when you talk about historical," she said. "I am the first Black female police sergeant, the first Black female lieutenant, the first Black female deputy chief, and now first Black female chief of police so I’ve made history along the way."

And as Chief James, she has a mission she wants to achieve.

"I want to get out and meet more of my students, so they can be comfortable with me," she said. "So they know me when they see me, and just make that bridge stronger."

It’s a legacy of service Chief James says that was inspired by her mother and she is proud to continue.

"My mom who was my mentor, who taught me everything I know, all my values," she said. "And my work ethic, in everything I do."



