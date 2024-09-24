U-M student attacked after being asked if he was Jewish, leaving Ann Arbor community on edge

Ann Arbor police are investigating after two Jewish students say they were assaulted on campus. Police say they are working with University of Michigan police, campus officials as well as Jewish organizations.

For the second time in two weeks, there are reports on the campus of the University of Michigan of Jewish students being attacked.

"No Jewish student should have to deal with this alone and they don’t," said Rabbi Davey Rosen. "We’re here for them. We have a big team at Hillel to support them, a whole lot of students that are here for them."

Back on Sept. 15th police say a 19-year-old student was walking on Hill Street and South Forest when he says he was allegedly approached by a group of men who asked if he was Jewish and then attacked him.

Police have stopped short of calling the attack a hate crime, claiming they need more information first as they investigate.

The latest incident occurring this weekend outside a Jewish frat house on East University Avenue. There was also a report of someone throwing bottles at the house.

Rabbi Rosen is head of the Campus Hillel Center which provides a space for Jewish students to celebrate their faith.

"We have over 6,500 Jewish students on campus undergraduate about 15% Jewish," he said.

On Monday the rabbi met with the president of the University of Michigan to discuss the rise in antisemitism on campus.

"He gets it deeply and all the more so in this moment, since there has been an attack, it can’t continue," Rosen said. "And they are taking it as seriously as someone can take it."

"There are some students that have a way of just putting it out of their minds. There are students were scared and are concerned," Rosen said. "There are parents who are scared and concerned.

"It's really a difficult moment when a student who is Jewish has to be concerned about just being who they are."

Ann Arbor police are working hand-in-hand with campus police trying to find the responsible parties.

Rosen said he is suggesting Jewish students take precautions.

"We make sure people have walking buddies, we offer Uber codes, we make sure the students know the university itself has a lot of resources," he said. "Sometimes people don't know (about using them). Use the resources - you can get rides all night long."



