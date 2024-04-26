NFL Draft: U-M's Jenkins, Sainristil taken in 2nd, Harbaugh picks Colson for Chargers in 3rd

article

Make that four national champion Wolverines drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit so far.

In the second round two Michigan standouts were taken when Kris Jenkins was drafted 49th by the Bengals and teammate Mike Sainristil was picked 50th by the Commanders. In Round 3, linebacker Junior Colson was drafted by the LA Chargers - and his old coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Day One Friday quarterback JJ McCarthy was taken by the Minnesota Vikings 10th overall.

The University of Georgia set the record for most players drafted in a single year - 15- since the draft became seven rounds in 1994. While the Wolverines may not hit that lofty mark in 2024's NFL Draft, Michigan will likely be within striking distance.

Jenkins, a defensive tackle, is the son of former NFL standout Kris Jenkins who was a two-time all-pro.

Sainristil is a former receiver who moved to defensive back the past two seasons and quickly became one of Michigan's team leaders and impact players.

Colson was ranked among the top three linebackers available, but the demand on the positions is lower which helped him drop to the third round. Harbaugh grabbed him five picks into the third.

Scouts raved about the players - cornerstones of the U-M defense - in the run-up to the draft.

On Colson: "He was the emotional heartbeat of a championship Michigan defense. He is a full-tilt competitor who brings his all to every game and every practice," according to NFL.com

On Jenkins: "Jenkins had only four career sacks but has the quickness and length to develop into an effective interior pass-rusher at the NFL level," according to ESPN.

On Sainristil: "His balance, instincts and quickness jump out and the testing backs up what he shows on tape. He's smooth turning and running in press. Sainristil is a playmaker," according to ESPN.