NFL Draft: National champ Wolverines could break record for players taken in 1 year

The national champion University of Michigan's pro prospects are ready for the 2024 NFL Draft closeups in downtown Detroit, just a stone's throw from their Ann Arbor home turf.

The University of Georgia set the record for most players drafted in a single year - 15- since the draft became seven rounds in 1994. While the Wolverines may not hit that lofty mark in 2024's NFL Draft, Michigan will likely be within striking distance.

That bumper crop of Wolverines are expected to hear their names called at the podium at the draft, running from April 25-27 - and quarterback JJ McCarthy will have the shortest wait of them all.

McCarthy's stock is red-hot following the NFL Combine and his scheduled workout and interviews. He had first been considered a late first-round or possibly early second-round choice, but his stock has risen and he has discussed going as high as second overall, and at worst in the top 10 according to draft pundits.

NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner is one of many pundits heaping praise on the signal caller who compiled a 27-1 record as a starter.

"I know the competition hasn't been great, but I've been in awe of Michigan QB JJ McCarthy's tape through two weeks," Renner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "No QB in the country has been better on a throw-for-throw basis (and he's always had top-of-the-draft tools).

If he's taken in the first round, it will be the first time a U-M quarterback has gone that high since McCarthy's former coach Jim Harbaugh went in 1987 at pick 26 by the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Shefter is reporting that in a twist of fate, Harbaugh - now with the LA Chargers - and McCarty may cross paths at pick 5 of the first round. If McCarthy is still available, the Chargers and Harbaugh may be fielding calls from potential trade partners who want to move up and grab him.

The Wolverines' offensive line is coming off back-to-back Joe Moore Awards given to the best college football offensive line unit. As a result, Michigan's strength in the trenches is on the radar of NFL scouts. Look for Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, LaDarius Henderson, and Trente Jones to be in the mix.

McCarthy's top pass catcher, Roman Wilson, is projected to go as high as the second round, in a receiver class that is historically deep with talent. Fellow receiver Cornelius Johnson is expected to go later in the draft on the third day.

The Wolverines' top-ranked defender is Kris Jenkins, a two-year starter and anchor of the run-stopping unit, his dad is four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. He's joined by a few other teammates from that side of the ball - former receiver turned-defensive back Mike Sainristil, linebacker Junior Colson, and edge/linebacker Braiden McGregor.

Running back Blake Corum, despite being a two-time All-American and U-M's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, won't go as early as one might think. Due to the devalued running back market in the NFL and Corum's smaller size, he is considered a possible late second-day pick.

Pro Football Focus does have him ranked as the second-best running back.

"He comes in a smaller size at 5-foot-8 but weighs around 210 pounds," PFF's Draft Guide said. "The smaller frame means he has shorter strides, which does affect his overall long speed and sideline ability. However, they also help yield his calling card as a back: his precise footwork and elite short-area explosiveness."

Below are capsules with position rankings from Pro Football Focus, ESPN.com and NFL.com.

QB McCarthy ranked No. 4 QB PFF / no. 4 ESPN / no. 4 NFL.com

PFF: "McCarthy comes from a pro-style offense. His arm talent is good, both for velocity and natural accuracy. However, he does need to continue to get stronger to get his arm talent to an NFL level."

DT Jenkins ranked No. 5 PFF / no. 4 ESPN / no. 5 NFL.com

ESPN: "Jenkins had only four career sacks but has the quickness and length to develop into an effective interior pass-rusher at the NFL level."

WR Wilson ranked No. 8 by PFF / 12 by ESPN / 9 by NFL.com

NFL.com: "Smooth strider with alarming speed once he touches top gear. Wilson primarily focused on attacking the intermediate and deep portions of the field, adding an explosive element to the Wolverines’ ground-and-pound approach."

Other Day 2 or 3 prospects

OL Zinter: Ranked No. 6 by PFF / No. 3 by ESPN / No. 5 by NFL.com

OL Keegan: ranked No. 4 by PFF / 15 by ESPN / 9 by NFL.com

CB Sainristil: ranked No. 7 by PFF / 11 by ESPN / 16 by NFL.com

LB Colson: ranked No. 3 by PFF / 4 by ESPN / 1 by NFL.com

RB Corum: ranked No. 2 by PFF / 3 by ESPN / 8 by NFL.com

TE AJ Barner: ranked No. 9 by PFF / 9 by ESPN / 7 by NFL.com

The best of the rest:

OL Drake Nugent

OL Trente Jones

LB/Edge rusher Braiden McGregor

WR Cornelius Johnson

OL LaDarius Henderson

OL Karsen Barnhardt

LB Mike Barrett

DB Josh Wallace

