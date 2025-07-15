U.S. Army veteran feeling reborn with gifted refurbished vehicle

The Brief An Army veteran received the surprise of a lifetime with the help of a local dealership and Volunteers of America. Toni Gordon was gifted a refurbished vehicle to help make ends meet as she works toward a doctorate. The vehicle came from the Recycled Rides program brought forward by the National Auto Body Council.



A veteran of the U.S. Army received the surprise of a lifetime in the form of a refurbished vehicle.

Toni Gordon's journey has not been easy, stricken by PTSD after leaving the military. But the gift, which was coordinated by a groundswell of support from groups, will hopefully get her a little closer to her goals.

Big picture view:

Gordon has successfully navigated her way through several education programs, earning her three degrees without any student debt. That was thanks to her time in the military, where she served in the U.S. Army.

But she also left with post-traumatic stress disorder, which led to a loss of income and opportunities.

Now, in pursuit of her doctorate, she will have a little help along the way in the form of a newly refurbished vehicle through a program that aims to help veterans like her.

"The moment when I got the news, when I say a boulder, a rock, so much stress was lifted off my shoulders," she said Tuesday.

Speaking from a Redford Township garage, she left with tears in her eyes and her hands on the steering wheel of a red-colored mid-sized SUV courtesy of Pat Milliken Ford, Volunteers of America, and the National Auto Body Council.

What they're saying:

The idea was spurred by Allstate, which contacted Peter Battle at the dealership about a good opportunity to help someone out.

"We found out from Allstate that they had a vehicle they felt we could prepare and restore for the customer and we wanted to join in and do everything we could," he said.

The vehicle was reborn through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program, which gets reliable transportation up and running for those in need.

"We’re one of the organizations that can help veterans on a long-term basis recover from PTSD," said David Bann of Volunteers of America. "They need a hand up not a hand out."

And much like the newly fixed-up vehicle, Gordon feels reborn.

"They didn’t just give me a car. They gave me something that will last," she said.