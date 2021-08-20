U.S. extends border restrictions to non-essential travel with Canada and Mexico until Sept. 21

The U.S. is extending its border restriction of non-essential travel between Canada and Mexico through Sept. 21.

In a tweet posted Friday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said due to the Delta variant's spread, restrictions on travel at land and ferry crossings with the two countries will remain.

Canada recently reopened its ports and borders between it and the U.S., allowing American citizens who are fully vaccinated to enter the country.

"To minimize the spread of COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," said the post.

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain among new infections in the U.S., health officials have said this month.

That includes new infections in Michigan, which the state epidemiologist fears could be the precursor for a surge in coronavirus cases similar to what southern states are experiencing.

In order to cross into Canada, American citizens must be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to travel, as well as pass a COVID-19 test within three days of crossing the border. Proof of all of this will be required.

Advertisement

That information can be submitted via ArriveCAN which is available in the app store or Google Play.