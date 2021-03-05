U.S. military to honor Metro Detroit veteran by naming Navy ship after him

Metro Detroiter Robert Simanek served in the Korean War.

The 90-year-old veteran is receiving a special honor from the United States military -- a Navy ship is being named after him. The vessel with his name will be completed in 2024.

"When they told me what was going to happen, I couldn’t believe it," Simanek said.

Simanek was a Private First Class in the Marine Corps.

Simanek describes his military career as modest, saying he only served 18 months due to an injury, but it is far from.

President Dwight Eisenhower awards Robert Simanek the Medal of Honor

He has numerous medals, including two Purple Heart medals and Marine Corps Medal of Honor. He received that award for jumping on a grenade to save his comrades when he was 22-year-old.

"Even though you don’t like to be drafted into the military, I wanted to make sure I did my service," he said.

Simanek was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Dwight Eisenhower, and he has also met President George H. Bush and President John F. Kennedy.