UAW confirms the passing of 2 members due to COVID-19

UAW International Union announced Saturday that two more members have passed away due to COVID-19.

A representative from the union says one of the members worked at the Ford Motor Company Dearborn Stamping, and the other worked at the Ford Data Center in in Dearborn.

“I also want to extend, on behalf of the entire International Executive Board, our gratitude and concern for our members and all the brave men and women who are serving on the frontlines of this crisis to keep all of us safe. We pray for your wellbeing and safety,” said UAW President Rory L. Gamble.