The president of the United Auto Workers union is under investigation by the group's federal monitor who is probing disputes between Shawn Fain and two officials who argue they had their authority stripped from them.

For Shawn Fain, who has taken on the task of expanding the UAW's footprint after an intense season of collective bargaining and striking against auto companies last year, it could make it harder for the president to pursue his goals.

"This is a fight you really do not need," said John McElroy.

The auto analyst's strong words come after a report was published Monday from the court-appointed government official who has been overseeing the UAW since 2021. In addition to summarizing the first three years of the monitor's work, the federal filing says there was a recent lapse in UAW cooperation with the official.

From McElroy's perspective, it's a sign of infighting at the top of the union.

"You’ve got the president of the union, Shawn Fain, fighting with the secretary treasurer. You've also got him fighting with the vice president who was in charge of Stellantis," said McElroy. "So yeah, there’s turmoil at the top."

First, Margaret Mock, the union's secretary treasurer, alleges Fain removed her authority for her refusal to authorize certain expenditures to benefit the president’s office. The monitor's report didn't include any specific details about Mock's accusation.

In the same report, allegations were made by Rich Boyer, who is the vice president for the UAW's operations within Stellantis. Fain had removed Boyer from the position and placed operations directly under his control.

"Fain came in on a whole new clean slate, but there’s a lot of people who were there for a long time that aren’t exactly on board with what he’s trying to do," said McElroy. "I don't think we've got the full story of what’s really going on. But this is a danger for the UAW."

It could bubble into a bigger problem for Fain if he's caught violating the consent decree, which would lead to the justice department overseeing management.

But in a statement to FOX 2, Fain says he’s taking the union in a new direction and that means sometimes you have to rock the boat:

"We encourage the monitor to investigate whatever claims are brought to their office, because we know what they’ll find: a UAW leadership committed to serving the membership, and running a democratic union."

According to the monitor, he has also opened an unrelated investigation into an unnamed regional director over allegations of potential embezzlement.