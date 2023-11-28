UAW reaches verbal tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

The UAW verbally agreed to a tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) on Tuesday.

The offered contract would improve pay, benefits, and job security for UAW-represented employees at BCBSM and Blue Care Network of Michigan, according to a news release from BCBSM. If ratified, it would end the over-70-day strike that began on Sept. 13.

"Several phone calls between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President & CEO Daniel J. Loepp and UAW International President Shawn Fain over the past week have resulted in a verbal agreement between the two leaders," the release stated.

The two bargaining teams still need to formalize the tentative contract.

"President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce," Loepp said in the release. "On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement – bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process."

Details of the tentative agreement have not yet been released.