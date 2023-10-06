UAW strike update: Fain to lay out union's next steps and see which of Detroit's Big 3 'gets the rose'

UAW President Shawn Fain is planning a 2 p.m. update on Friday to announce the union's next steps three weeks into the stand-up strike that could continue for months.

The UAW announced the update Thursday afternoon, saying that fain would speak on social media with a stand-up announcement". No other details were released.

On previous Friday updates, the union said Fain would speak at a certain time unless significant progress was made in talks. No such caveat was added in the announcement for Friday. That doesn't mean there will not be a major announcement – only that it deviates from previous updates made by the union.

In fact, later in the day on Thursday, Fain posted on X a meme that featured an edited photo from The Bachelor that replaced faces with the names of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis with the caption "'Tune into @UAW's Facebook page at 2pm on Friday, October 6th to see who gets the rose!"

The effects from the United Autoworkers Union strike are trickling down into the suppliers, affecting dozens of companies and prompting layoffs as talks between the UAW and Detroit's Big Three continue.

While it appears that Ford Motor Company and the UAW have agreed to end Tiers, a major push from the union in their demands, the two sides are still far apart on other issues.

The same day GM announced a sixth offer made to the union, the automaker confirmed cuts to software positions, impacting nearly 180 workers. And on Wednesday, Ford laid off 400 workers in a move they blame on the strike.

That makes more than 3,500 Big Three workers laid off in total so far, with more than 25,000 on strike.

More: UAW strike could double layoffs at automotive suppliers by mid-October

"If you look at the offers or at least what’s publicly available, it does appear that there are gaps being closed," said Alan Amici. "And they’re converging, which is very encouraging."

Amici leads the Center for Automotive Research. He says there are reasons to be hopeful when it comes to the progress made, but says the union can still cause a lot of damage to auto production, if they decide to, on Friday.



