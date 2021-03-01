UK meteor flashes across night sky, stuns hundreds of residents

UK residents were treated to an astronomical show Sunday when a meteor lit up the night sky.

Footage posted all over social media captured the giant fireball flashing through the atmosphere looking like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

One Twitter user, Jill Hemingway, posted a clip of the meteor flying over Sowerby Bridge in Yorkshire.

The UK Meteor Network said the meteor was seen just before 10 p.m. local time on Sunday and said they received over 800 eye witness reports.

Another mesmerizing clip captured the celestial ball of flames shooting across the sky over a village in Wiltshire, in southern England.

"Here’s footage of tonight’s meteor! I’m still buzzing that I actually saw it!" wrote one UK resident replying to a post on Twitter of the meteor captured on someone’s doorbell security camera.