Ukraine to get165 bulletproof vests donated by Detroit police, Wayne County sheriffs

The people of Ukraine will be receiving 165 bulletproof vests from Detroit police and Wayne County sheriffs. They are the same vests worn by the special response teams, as well as patrol officers.

"If we can send something over to help US citizens fighting, as well as those military people in law-enforcement officers over there, it makes me feel good," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.



FOX 2: "Describe what this is, chief."

"This is a very special thick response Kevlar special response team vest," Chief James White, Detroit police said. "It's designed to resist high-powered rounds, and we also have a trauma plate that goes in that that sits right in front of the heart."

And the vests would have been recycled, used in training exercises, or given away to other police agencies because they have expired - but they're still good.

"The vest still provides value even well-beyond the expiration date," said White.

Wayne County Undersheriff Mike Jaafar said their SWAT team wear the same kind.

Now as far as how these bullet proof vests will get to Ukraine, that remains secret due to security issues.



FOX 2: "Do you have any information as to the need for these vests in Ukraine?"

"Well we see the need because we see the bodies, we see the people dying, we see the people being killed - that's the need in itself," Washington said.

Both the Wayne County Board of Commissioners and the Detroit City Council approved sending the vests to Ukraine, and there may be more on the way.

