Ukrainian in Metro Detroit 'deeply devastated' as Russian attacks intensify in her native country

The cold Michigan weather this time of year is similar to winters in Ukraine — but the war-torn country is dealing with constant power outages forcing people to spend hours hunkered down underground.

"I’m deeply devastated, and every second I’m praying that this senseless war will stop," said Olena Danylyuk, who's family lives there. "I’m deeply concerned about the people on the front lines, about people in the city, about the people who are in the worst of Ukraine."

Danylyuk may be physically here in Metro Detroit, but her heart and mind are thousands of miles away in her home country.

"It is hard because I know that I’m living in comfort," the Ukrainian-American said. "I’m happy that I’m safe. I’m warm. I have my job. Every second I feel guilty that I’m not with my country."

A barrage of Russian airstrikes has led to widespread power outages across the country. In some areas, electricity access is limited to four hours a day. Gas supply is restricted too.

It is a major setback for Ukraine — which recently celebrated the liberation of Kharkiv — its second-largest city.

Olena shared what a friend is going through while teaching at a Catholic university.

"She just mentioned yes we are in a shelter," she said. "'We are more than three hours in a shelter right now. So, we don’t have power.' It was a short message. 'I will let you know when I’ll be back.'"

Nine months into the war and the map lays out the conflict. The far east side of Ukraine remains under Russian control with spots of intense fighting along the border where Ukraine has launched counterattacks.

On the ground, the images are still sobering. Despite what looks like hopelessness, Olena Danylyuk says her friends and family are still hopeful for a resolution as we head to the holidays.

"I’m amazed when I talk to kids," she said. "I talk to my family and relatives that decided to stay in Ukraine. They decided not to apply for protective status here.

"They decided to stay and fight because they say if we leave, who will protect our country."

