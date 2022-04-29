Ukrainian refugee dinner fundraiser held to help those fleeing Russian attack

On Friday the United Nations was working to evacuate civilians from what are being described as the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol.

Ukraine is accusing Russia of showing its contempt for the UN by bombing Kyiv when the U.N. leader was visiting the capital - the situation dire for anyone in the country.

At Southfield's St. David’s Episcopal Church, a fundraiser was held to help Ukraine.

"If we would just realize that we need to love one another, and follow that through with everything we do," said Phil Smith.

Smith came from Brighton tonight to help raise money for the refugees fleeing the Russian war machine.

The fundraising dinner was catered by Srodek’s of Hamtramck with donations in exchange for authentic Eastern European meals.

"I don't care what your background is, where you came from, tonight you're Ukrainian," said Steve Bancroft, St. David’s Episcopal Church. "That's the way it is, we're serving a meal you'd find in Ukraine."

The church decided they had to do something as the war in Urkaine raged on.

"Those who have older perspective, remember visions of World War II. The difference between that and here is, they were fleeing on foot and on horses, and here they're fleeing on foot and in cars," he said. "We never thought we’d see this again."

Volunteers worked tirelessly Friday night serving those who came out in support.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Mary Bens Miller, St. David’s Episcopal Church. "And here at St. David's we've declared this our year of gratitude. And this is a huge thing to be grateful for - the outpouring of care and concern from the community."

The UN reports more than 5.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded. The UN is projecting that the war could produce 8.3 million refugees by the end of the year.

