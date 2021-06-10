Ultra rare Dodge Durango Hellcat up for auction by Szott Dodge to help Ronald McDonald House

A rare, limited edition $95,000 Dodge Durango Hellcat in "destroyer grey" is up for auction to help a great cause.

"Dodge announced they were going to make 2,000 of these Hellcat Durangos," said Jeff Schneider, Szott Dodge. "Very limited production, it’s amazing, it’s the fastest, 'grocery getter' we call it, that they’ve ever made. It is a sport utility with over 700 horsepower. They announced they will make a few more, so there will be 3,000 made this year."

Think of it as driving a sports car but instead a six-seater SUV. The iconic auction house Barrett Jackson agreed to auction it off next week Thursday. And Szott Dodge on M-59 in Highland asked if the money raised can go to a charity close to the dealer, Thad Szott, The Ronald McDonald House.

"Thad and his wife and family stayed with us a few years ago, when their son was hospitalized," said Chrissy Cooper, Ronald McDonald Hous. "And ever since then, they have been amazing partners to the house, so supportive through their family, and the different fundraisers they do, fundraisers that the dealerships do."

The net proceeds from the auction expected to rake in, a lot of cash. How much?

"I’ve seen with some other cars very similar to this arise, I’m not going to say a number on TV but, I think everybody’s going to be very very shocked when the gavel drops at the end of this auction," Schneider said.



The Szott family and Schneider, the general manager, feel so strongly about the charity that back in February Jeff slept outside for four days helping raise $100,000 for Ronald McDonald house. He’s hoping to wrap up even more cash this time around.

"I’m sitting there watching Barrett Jackson and I’m thinking to myself, how cool would it be to auction off a car?" he said."I mentioned it to a few people and everybody thought that’s never going to happen, just kept pushing and they picked us."

Cooper said she tries not to expect a price range of what the auction may raise, but is still excited for the result - which will go to deserving families.

"The difference that they could make in a year, in five years, in the lives of the families is going to be huge," she said.

To qualify go to Barrett Jackson's website and get a ticket ahead of time to take part.

