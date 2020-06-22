UM classes slated to return in fall, with mix of in-person and remote learning offered

The University of Michigan has released its pandemic plan for the school's fall semester. As is the new norm with today's future, when classes resume this August, it "will look and feel different than anything we have seen before."

Following in line with other released protocols from public universities around Michigan that have already released their plans, class at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Flint, and Dearborn will offer a mix of in-person and remote learning for students.

The hybrid learning style allows students to return to campus whenever they'd like as every course will be taught in both manners.

"Thanks to the thoughtful and deliberate efforts of hundreds of members of the University of Michigan community, I am pleased to announce that we plan to offer a public health-informed in-residence semester this fall. It will consist of a mixture of in-person and remote classes," read a statement from UofM President Mark Schlissel, Ph.D.

Classes are scheduled to return to Ann Arbor's campus on Aug. 31, which was previously scheduled. However, the university has eliminated the fall break and the last day of in-person classes will be on Nov. 20. Following the nine-day Thanksgiving break, classes will continue remotely on Nov. 30 and continue until Dec. 8. Finals will run from Dec. 10-18.

On the school's Dearborn campus, classes will begin Sept. 1 and meet continuously through Nov. 21. After the extended break, class will resume Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 14, although courses will have moved online by then.

No scheduling information was listed for the school's campus in Flint. However, the administration did have a video conference to discuss options.

Schlissel said that depending on the class size, students could interpret if they'd be in offered an in-person option or remote. For larger lectures, class will likely be taught online. Small classes be in person and medium-sized classes will be a hybrid of the two.

Students can anticipate housing and dining options available in the fall, however social distancing rules will likely guide how those operations are undertaken. There will also be a student housing alternative for quarantine options.

"Michigan Housing will set aside living spaces to quarantine and care for those with significant exposures to others diagnosed with COVID-19, as well, to isolate those diagnosed with this infection who cannot return home to recuperate," read the website.

Students shouldn't anticipate a timely commencement speech either - Ann Arbor doesn't anticipate even having one at the end.